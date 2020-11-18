Michigan hospitals, intensive care units filling with COVID-19 patients at alarming rate

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As COVID-19 spreads at an exponential rate around Michigan, hospitals and intensive care units quickly are nearing capacity.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 15% of all hospital beds statewide currently are occupied by patients with the coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 hospital patients increased from about 300 on Oct. 1 to more than 3,000 on Nov. 15.

In total, 74% of Michigan hospital beds were occupied on Monday.

Hospitals around the state were treating more than 3,700 patients with confirmed or probable coronavirus illnesses on Tuesday, which is more than 75% of the peak seen in April. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has been doubling about every two and a half weeks.

In Mid-Michigan alone, 110 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care Wednesday, which account for 31% of all intensive care beds in the region. Hospitals around the region reported their intensive care units were at 89% of their patient capacity.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses in Mid-Michigan increased by 44% from Nov. 8 to 15. Here are hospital statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% bed capacity with 12 coronavirus patients and two in intensive care.

Ascension Standish Hospital -- 100% with four coronavirus patients and two in intensive care.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 99% bed capacity with 32 coronavirus patients and 12 in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 97% bed capacity with 32 coronavirus patients and four in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Flint Hospital -- 97% bed capacity with 73 coronavirus patients and 13 in intensive care.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 90% bed capacity with 83 coronavirus patients and 26 in intensive care.

Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw -- 83% bed capacity with 171 coronavirus patients and 31 in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City -- 82% bed capacity with 43 coronavirus patients and 11 in intensive care.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland -- 71% bed capacity with 62 coronavirus patients and 12 in intensive care.

No other hospitals in Mid-Michigan reported more than 70% of patient beds occupied.

The rapid increase in coronavirus hospitalization coincides with an exponential increase in the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses over the past six weeks. Since Oct. 1, Michigan’s rate of coronavirus infections has increased by 425%.

Michigan reported more than 1,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on just six days during the months of May, June, July, August and September. A total of 24 days in October exceeded 1,000 new COVID-19 cases while every day in November so far has exceeded 3,000 new cases every day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Michigan reported the sixth most confirmed coronavirus cases and fifth most deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past week.

State health officials noted that coronavirus diagnostic testing is up 89% in Michigan since Oct. 1 but the number of confirmed cases has increased by 290% over the same time. Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths are increasing in all age groups and ethnicities.

About 16% of coronavirus diagnostic tests administered in Bay, Genesee, Lapeer and Saginaw counties from Nov. 8 to 14 came back positive.

Long-term care facilities continue reporting the highest number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan, followed by schools, sporting events, in-person workplaces and restaurants or bars, according to state health officials.

