More COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County Jail

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is increasing in the Genesee County Jail.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said 414 inmates voluntarily received coronavirus diagnostic tests and 27 came back positive. That is an increase from the 11 confirmed cases involving Genesee County Jail inmates reported on Oct. 28, which were the facility’s first.

In addition, 31 sheriff’s office staff members and four vendors tested positive for COVID-19. The 31 sheriff’s office staff who tested positive include employees in the jail, at the administrative offices and responding to calls on the road.

“We dodged a bullet for a long time. But now, because of the way COVID has spread, we have to be very cautious of that," Swanson said.

The 27 inmates who tested positive are quarantined on a separate floor of the jail away from other inmates. They are allowed the same daily activities as the rest of the jail population, but they don’t intermingle with inmates who haven’t tested positive, Swanson said.

The 31 staff members and four vendors with COVID-19 all followed quarantine and self isolation guidelines at home. They were not at the jail after testing positive until they received medical clearance.

Swanson said one of the staff members with coronavirus was hospitalized, but since has returned home and is expected to make a full recovery. Most of the other 30 staff members and the four vendors experienced either mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

