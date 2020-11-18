Advertisement

North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together

By John Salling
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.D. – Call it a 2-for-1 or pure luck, but a Burlington hunter got quite a surprise when he bagged two bucks with antlers locked together.

Ron Olonia and his daughter Morgan were out hunting when they came across two bucks locked in a fight on Nov. 8. One shot, and this pair get a once in a lifetime find.

“Unbelievable. I have never come across something like this in the wild in 40 years of hunting,” said Ron.

The two deer were locked together and one had already died before Ron took his shot. He said it appears that its neck was broken.

“He was shocked. Didn’t really know what to think, what to do. Just like a little kid in a candy store. Pretty excited, never had anything like that happen before,” said Morgan.

They called the game warden who cleared the kill and gave them an extra tag. The three of them couldn’t get the deer apart. “They were so locked together. We couldn’t do it. They fight pretty hard, they’re a tough animal,” said Ron.

He plans to have the two heads mounted together. Olonia said the deer have already been sent off to the taxidermist.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
Minot restaurants adapt
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sues state over indoor dining closure
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported reaching 97% bed capacity on Monday.
Several Mid-Michigan hospitals at or near patient capacity

Latest News

It’s a 20X40 tent, which typically can seat around 80 people comfortably. But because of the...
Wahlburger’s taking indoor dining to the great outdoors during epidemic order
Wahlburger’s taking indoor dining to the great outdoors during epidemic order
Wahlburger’s taking indoor dining to the great outdoors during epidemic order
A Flint house on Arlington Avenue that neighbors have been complaining about caught fire Monday...
Genesee County Land Bank Authority under new leadership, wants Flint residents to weigh in on blight elimination plans
Days Inn damage
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA announces schedule to complete football and fall sports seasons