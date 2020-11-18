Advertisement

Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County in need of volunteers ahead of December drive

By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They are the volunteers people see every second Friday in December braving the cold selling newspapers to help local children in need.

But this year, the Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County is a little short handed because of the pandemic.

“Except for those a little weary being out in public like some of our older volunteers, we’ll be out there,” said Director Laura Mcguire.

Fundraising efforts for the Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County are a bit different this year. Typically a dinner is held at the Eagles club in Durand, but because of the pandemic, a live auction is happening on the organization’s Facebook page instead.

Between the live auction and the money raised on drive day December 1, it will all go towards the purchase of things many people simply take for granted.

“We provide essential things for kids in a Christmas box. There’s a warm sweatsuit for each child, mittens and hats and underwear and socks and toothpaste,” Mcguire said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Shiawassee County has a population of around 68,000 people. Around 11 percent of residents are living in poverty. That comes out to around 7,500 people. That’s more than twice the population of the city of Durand living in poverty in the county.

“People who for the first time are asking for help to pay rent or make sure their kids have food, it’s going to be a tough tough christmas,” she said.

Last year, the organization raised around $13,000 and provided 426 kids with Christmas boxes. Mcguire knows that number will be much higher this year. But she’s confident even during this incredibly difficult time for many, people will still remember it’s better to give than receive.

“It’s very heartwarming. I tell people this is my Christmas.”

For more information about volunteering, donating or families that are in need can call Laura Mcguire at 810-853-0061.

The live auction is happening right now on the Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County Facebook page.

