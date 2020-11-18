Police: Suspect falls through ceiling into pool, ending standoff at Days Inn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man and woman after they broke through walls and ceilings during an hours-long standoff at the Days Inn near Mount Pleasant.

The woman got entangled in pipes inside the attic before the man fell through the hotel’s ceiling into the pool area. Both were arrested and are facing several charges.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office contacted police in Isabella County to look for a parole absconder who had several felony arrest warrants. Police say the 22-year-old Saginaw man also was wanted in connection with several stolen vehicle cases and police chases.

Clare County authorities learned the suspect may have been staying at the Days Inn hotel in the 5700 block of East Pickard Road in Isabella County’s Union Township near Mount Pleasant. Police knocked on the suspect’s door at the hotel around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, but the suspect and a 28-year-old Shelby Township woman with him barricaded the door.

Police say the two suspects then broke through a wall of their room and got into another room. They then broke through the ceiling and got into a mechanical area between floors before breaking through a firewall to access the motel’s attic.

Police say the couple was moving around in the attic when the Isabella County Emergency Services team was deployed to find them. A police negotiator tried to establish communication with the couple without success.

While in the attic, police say the 28-year-old Shelby Township woman got entangled in some pipes. She got down and officers arrested her.

The 22-year-old man continued crawling around in the attic for a couple more hours. The Emergency Services team got into the attic and the suspect fled toward the ceiling area above the motel’s pool area.

He eventually fell through the ceiling and was holding onto the rafters before falling into the pool. Police arrested him there.

The Shelby Township woman is facing charges for malicious destruction of property and methamphetamine possession. The Saginaw man is facing charges for malicious destruction of property, meth possession and his earlier warrants.

Isabella County authorities say they could face additional charges stemming from crimes in other counties.

Police believe the Days Inn sustained several thousand dollars worth of damage to the walls and ceilings that the suspects smashed their way through.

