Advertisement

Texas Walmart uses drones to deliver COVID tests

‘To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal’
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of...
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the Walmart store.(Source: Walmart, Quest, DroneUp)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Walmart in this COVID-riddled city began delivering coronavirus tests by drone this week.

The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.

The kits come with a self-administered nasal swab that patients ship to Quest Diagnostics with a pre-paid shipping envelop.

They’ll then receive the results online.

“To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It’s a reflection on who we are and our region in the state of Texas and in the nation, so I think it’s a real compliment to us.”

Pilot programs are also operating at Walmarts in Nevada and New York.

The pilot program comes as El Paso suffers from one of the worst coronavirus flare-ups in the United States.

The city issued a stay-at-home order late last month that’s scheduled to run through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
Minot restaurants adapt
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sues state over indoor dining closure
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported reaching 97% bed capacity on Monday.
Several Mid-Michigan hospitals at or near patient capacity

Latest News

Cathy Hourtienne owns Roots Hair Studio in Lapeer
Salons, personal services on edge as coronavirus restrictions ramp up
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 36-year-old Justin McLeod on...
Flint Police Department shocked by officer’s arrest in child sex case
Cathy Hourtienne owns Roots Hair Studio in Lapeer
Salons brace for what's next during coronavirus pandemic
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployment claims expected to spike during 3-week shutdown
Police believe McLeod sexually abused the young female countless times over the past two years....
Flint Police officer fired, arrested and accused of sexual assault