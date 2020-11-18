Wahlburger’s taking indoor dining to the great outdoors during epidemic order

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Wahlburger’s restaurant in Flint Township is taking dining to the great outdoors.

“We’ve set up this tent with heat and lights, so we can accommodate those guests that still want to come out,” said general manager Rob Gill.

It’s a 20X40 tent, which typically can seat around 80 people comfortably. But because of the pandemic and capacity and social distancing restrictions -- that number is drastically reduced to 24 people.

“We know that people still want to eat out. We have so many parents doing virtual learning now, we’ve made an attempt to help them out by doing the kids eat free with an adult purchase Monday-Thursday,” Gill said.

ABC12 spoke with the Bay County Health Department and they said as long as there is ventilation through the tent’s sidewalls, outdoor dining is considered safe.

The setup inside the tent has openings on the top of the sidewalls to allow for that ventilation.

Wahlburger’s director of operations told ABC12 The tent is heated with a propane heater that uses forced air from outside -- meaning fresh air is constantly coming into the tent and not being recirculated.

“It was awesome out here last night. We were able to take the jackets off and relax out here,” Gill said.

It’s just another way restaurants and bars are safely going above and beyond to meet the needs of their customers.

“I’m really hopeful our guests are really going to enjoy this, and they’re still going to come in and still get that same level of service they’re used to from us,” he said.

The plan right now is to use the tent for outdoor dining for the next three weeks throughout the epidemic order.

