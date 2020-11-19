Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured in I-69 crash involving four vehicles

A 48-year-old woman died at an area hospital while six others were listed in good condition
Four vehicles collided on I-69 in Flint Township.
Four vehicles collided on I-69 in Flint Township.(AP Images)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and six others were injured following a crash Wednesday night on I-69 in Flint Township.

Investigators say two vehicles traveling eastbound collided just after 6 p.m. near Bristol Road. One of the vehicles went through the emergency vehicle turnaround and into westbound traffic, when another crash happened.

In total, four vehicles were involved and seven people were rushed to area hospitals. A 48-year-old old woman was pronounced dead while the six other patients were listed in good condition.

Police closed the freeway for several hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department.

