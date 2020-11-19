39-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Flint’s Evergreen Regency Apartments

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 39-year-old man was listed in critical condition after a shooting at the Evergreen Regency Apartments complex in Flint late Wednesday.

The Flint Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Devon Lane in the complex around 11:45 p.m. to investigate a crash with injuries. Instead, officers found the 39-year-old in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition on Thursday.

Investigators found the shooting scene, but there was no word on possible suspects on Thursday. Anyone with information that would help the investigation is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6914 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.