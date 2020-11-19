All county certifications now move to the board of state canvassers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/18/2020) - Exactly how are elections certified and what goes into that process to make sure there is no fraud

There’s a lot of steps that go into the certification process. Here’s a look at how it works.”

“The process is so arduous. And you have, as I mentioned, democrats and republicans watching that ballot all the way through the conduit,” said Genesee County Clerk John Gleason.

It all starts at the precinct level.

“They go from that precinct to the city clerk. Then the city clerk will try and reconcile the number of votes with the number of voters per precinct,” Gleason added.

Any errors or discrepancies are resolved before all the ballots are sent to each county for another review.

“They go through precinct by precinct in Genesee County and see if there are any difficulties,” commented Gleason.

Each county must certify the results by two representatives from each party.

A majority must vote to certify once they are satisfied all requirements have been met and all votes are legal.

The next step moves all the county results to the state level for further scrutiny.

With all 83 Counties voting to certify -- that’s where we are now.

“The thought or threat of fraud is just non-existent. People explain that this was a fraudulent election. No, you have too much equality with the partisan parties every step of the way,” said Gleason.

Four bi-partisan Board of State Canvassers, must also agree and vote to certify the results.

Once the state has certified the election, the deadline of which is coming up next Monday, 16 electors will be selected to cast their votes for the winning candidate at the national electoral college meeting December 14th.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.