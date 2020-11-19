Advertisement

Ascension Michigan hospitals announce stiffened visitor restrictions

Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four Ascension Michigan hospitals are imposing stiffer visitor restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The new guidelines announced Thursday cover Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City and Ascension Standish Hospital. The guidelines are effective immediately.

The only visitors allowed in each of the hospitals are:

  • One person appointed to make medical decisions for a patient deemed legally incapacitated.
  • One visitor in the labor and delivery ward in addition to a midwife or doula.
  • One visitor for a patient undergoing outpatient surgery.
  • One visitor for pediatric patients age 21 and younger.
  • One visitor for patients in the outpatient radiology and laboratory departments if they need to provide assistance.

Hospital staff will consider other exceptions on a case-by-case basis. The visiting restrictions may be waived for patients nearing the end of life.

All visitors allowed in the hospitals must be 18 or older and should be in a high-risk group for a serious COVID-19 illness.

Visitors allowed inside must complete a basic health screening for COVID-19 symptoms, wear a mask, practice social distancing at all times and wash their hands before and after visiting. Masks will be provided for approved visitors who do not have one.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McLeod
Flint police officer accused of sexually abusing young female
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 36-year-old Justin McLeod on...
Flint Police Department shocked by officer’s arrest in child sex case

Latest News

This graph from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows the rapid increase...
Michigan hospitals, intensive care units filling with COVID-19 patients at alarming rate
High blood pressure and pregnancy
High blood pressure and pregnancy
Moderna
Michigan hospital helped test Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan health officials are reporting a sharp increase in gonorrhea cases this year. (MGN)
Michigan reports 22% increase in gonorrhea infections this year