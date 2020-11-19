Ascension Michigan hospitals announce stiffened visitor restrictions

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four Ascension Michigan hospitals are imposing stiffer visitor restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The new guidelines announced Thursday cover Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City and Ascension Standish Hospital. The guidelines are effective immediately.

The only visitors allowed in each of the hospitals are:

One person appointed to make medical decisions for a patient deemed legally incapacitated.

One visitor in the labor and delivery ward in addition to a midwife or doula.

One visitor for a patient undergoing outpatient surgery.

One visitor for pediatric patients age 21 and younger.

One visitor for patients in the outpatient radiology and laboratory departments if they need to provide assistance.

Hospital staff will consider other exceptions on a case-by-case basis. The visiting restrictions may be waived for patients nearing the end of life.

All visitors allowed in the hospitals must be 18 or older and should be in a high-risk group for a serious COVID-19 illness.

Visitors allowed inside must complete a basic health screening for COVID-19 symptoms, wear a mask, practice social distancing at all times and wash their hands before and after visiting. Masks will be provided for approved visitors who do not have one.

