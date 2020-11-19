Clare County resident found dead after house fire Thursday morning

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was found dead after a fire destroyed their mobile home in Clare County on Thursday morning.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison Fire Department responded to the fire on Swallow Drive in Hamilton Township around 9:30 a.m. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

One person who lives in the home did not get out and was pronounced dead.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire on Thursday afternoon. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was assisting Harrison, Gladwin and Clare firefighters at the scene.

