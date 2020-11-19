Flint police officer formally charged with nine sex crimes involving juvenile girl

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint police officer officially has been charged with sex abuse crimes involving a juvenile girl.

The Flint Police Department began the process of firing Officer Justin McLeod after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office disclosed the alleged crimes earlier this week. Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the investigation against McLeod on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office charged the 36-year-old McLeod with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a child for immoral purposes, indecent exposure and unlawful imprisonment.

The first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges carry a possible prison sentence of 25 years to life.

McLeod remained in the Genesee County Jail after arraignment on Thursday with no bond offered.

McLeod has worked with the Flint Police Department for five years and is part of the department’s K-9 unit.

Swanson said the arrest came after an investigation Sunday night at a residence in Flushing Township. The alleged victim confided in someone who called a nurse who works with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, which started the investigation.

Police believe McLeod sexually abused the young female countless times over the past two years. Swanson described the alleged victim as a juvenile female within the officer’s “circle of influence.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.