Genesee County passes 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Michigan’s second highest daily total

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County passed a major milestone Thursday with more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 illnesses.

The Genesee County Health Department reported a total of 246 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The county has a total of 10,261 cases of the illness as of Thursday afternoon afternoon.

Statewide, Michigan reported the second highest daily increase of confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday by topping 7,000 for the fourth time.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,592 new coronavirus illnesses Thursday for a total of 285,398. Only the 8,516 COVID-19 illnesses reported on Nov. 13 were higher than Thursday’s increase.

State health officials reported 134 more deaths attributed to the illness on Thursday for a total of 8,324. That is the highest single-day increase in deaths around Michigan since May 2.

Less than half of the deaths reported Thursday -- or 61 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic reached the fourth highest level on record in Michigan on Wednesday with more than 68,000. The percentage of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests also dropped slightly to 12.49%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Thursday to 3,805, which is 33 higher than Wednesday. Of those, 3,410 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 16 higher than Wednesday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 843 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 400 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 34 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four more on ventilators.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the state has the fourth highest number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the country behind Texas, Illinois and California. Those states all have populations much higher than Michigan.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 10,261 cases and 358 deaths, which is an increase of 321 cases and 11 deaths.

Saginaw, 6,605 cases, 187 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 117 cases and seven deaths.

Arenac, 249 cases, nine deaths and 68 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Bay, 3,172 cases, 77 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 71 cases and one death.

Clare, 519 cases, 22 deaths and 157 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Gladwin, 499 cases, seven deaths and 139 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Gratiot, 1,132 cases and 24 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases and one death.

Huron, 454 cases, 12 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Iosco, 505 cases, 17 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Isabella, 1,780 cases, 17 deaths and 808 recoveries, which is an increase of 43 cases.

Lapeer, 1,584 cases, 46 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 65 cases.

Midland, 2,098 cases, 21 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 49 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 315 cases, 10 deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 90 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 373 cases, seven deaths and 115 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Sanilac, 478 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 1,460 cases, 35 deaths and 784 recoveries, which is an increase of 61 cases.

Tuscola, 1,221 cases, 44 deaths and 479 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases and one death.

