Advertisement

Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia election officials expect to release a report Thursday on a hand tally of the presidential race, and they have repeatedly said they expect it to affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

The hand tally of about 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request. The state has until Friday to certify results that have been certified and submitted by the counties.

The counties were supposed to finish the hand count by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state’s new voting system, said he expected the secretary of state’s office to put out a report on the results by midday Thursday.

Once the state certifies the election results, the losing campaign has two business days to request a recount if the margin remains within 0.5%. That recount would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes and would be paid for by the counties, Sterling said.

It was up to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to select the race to be audited, and he said the presidential race made the most sense because of its significance and the tight margin separating the candidates. Because of that small margin, Raffensperger said a full hand recount was necessary.

Going into the hand tally, Biden led Trump by a margin of about 14,000 votes. Previously uncounted ballots discovered in four counties during the hand count will reduce that margin to about 12,800, Sterling said.

Other counties found slight differences in results as they did their hand counts, and state election officials had consistently said that was to be expected.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Biden led Trump by about 0.3 percentage points. There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP’s practice not to call a race that is — or is likely to become — subject to a recount.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McLeod
Flint police officer accused of sexually abusing young female
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Two suspects broke through walls and ceilings at the Days Inn hotel near Mount Pleasant while...
Police: Suspect falls through ceiling into pool, ending standoff at Days Inn

Latest News

The site of the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Iosco Co.
Hidden hazards: CDC report shines light on Iosco Co. water contamination, health risks
The site of the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base
Hidden hazards: CDC report shines light on Iosco Co. water contamination, health risks
How are voting results certified to insure a safe and legal election
All county certifications now move to the board of state canvassers
Cathy Hourtienne owns Roots Hair Studio in Lapeer
Salons, personal services on edge as coronavirus restrictions ramp up
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 36-year-old Justin McLeod on...
Flint Police Department shocked by officer’s arrest in child sex case