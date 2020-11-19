Advertisement

Michigan House speaker shuts door on Whitmer impeachment talk

Lee Chatfield called it a distraction from what the state needs
From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker...
From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker Lee Chatfield(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield has slapped down calls by some Republican lawmakers that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be impeached.

The Levering Republican on Wednesday called the effort a distraction from what needs to be done in the state.

Milford Township Republican Rep. Matt Maddock began the talk of impeaching Whitmer after health director Robert Gordon implemented the three-week shut down of parts of Michigan’s economy in an effort to stem the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

Maddock said Whitmer “crossed the line” on COVID-19 restrictions without legislative input. However, Chatfield said an effort to impeach Whitmer would lack merit and would be every bit as “shameful” as the impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McLeod
Flint police officer accused of sexually abusing young female
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 36-year-old Justin McLeod on...
Flint Police Department shocked by officer’s arrest in child sex case

Latest News

William Hartmann, left, and Monica Palmer are the Republicans who initially blocked...
Republican canvassers again oppose certifying Detroit-area votes
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Republican lawmaker calls for Whitmer impeachment hearings