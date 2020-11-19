Advertisement

Michigan’s top Democrats plead for new federal economic relief bill

Gov. Whitmer sent a joint letter to top federal officials with the House and Senate minority leaders
(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The top elected Democrats in Michigan’s state government sent a joint letter Thursday pleading for a new federal economic stimulus bill.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, State Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich and State House Minority Leader Christine Greig signed the letter calling for swift action to pass a relief bill to help the economy, schools, frontline workers, restaurants and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter went to President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“The coronavirus is not only a public health emergency, it is also an economic crisis threatening the livelihoods of our residents and businesses, too.” the letter says. “Michigan businesses continue to grapple with the ongoing pandemic, with small businesses especially impacted.”

The state officials pointed out that the first federal stimulus bill in April helped Michigan respond to the coronavirus pandemic and stabilized the economy. But they say state and local governments need more help as the COVID-19 situation worsens.

Whitmer, Ananich and Grieg pointed out that 600,000 Michigan workers still are receiving unemployment benefits and that number is likely to grow. They want to see federal unemployment assistance programs included in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act earlier this year extended.

