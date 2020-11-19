Midland man facing intoxicated driving charges 11 months after deadly crash

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man was arrested this week about 11 months after police say he was intoxicated and caused a deadly crash in Gratiot County.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Garrett Lang on charges of intoxicated driving causing death and intoxicated driving causing serious injuries.

Investigators say Lang ran a stop sign at the intersection of Harrison and Lumberjack roads in Sumner Township around 2:15 p.m. Jan. 4 and hit another car. The crash killed 62-year-old Patricia Nokes of Bannister, who was a passenger in the other car.

The driver, 62-year-old Carson Nokes, was treated at Hurley Medical Center in Flint. Lang was treated for minor injuries and released from an area hospital after the crash.

The sheriff’s office says Lang had an undisclosed intoxicating substance in his body based on toxicology testing after the crash. He was arraigned in Gratiot County District Court and remained in jail on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond afterward.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 4 for a preliminary examination, when a judge will decide whether to send the case to trial.

