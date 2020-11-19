Advertisement

MSU Spartans football game on Saturday canceled due to COVID-19

Maryland players and coaches tested positive for the illness
Michigan State University football
Michigan State University football(Michigan State University Football Twitter)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - This Saturday’s scheduled football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Maryland Terrapins is canceled.

The cancellation was announced after 15 student-athletes at the University of Maryland tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 7 days. Seven staff members also tested positive, including Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley.

The university says all positive individuals are now in isolation. There are no plans to reschedule Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McLeod
Flint police officer accused of sexually abusing young female
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 36-year-old Justin McLeod on...
Flint Police Department shocked by officer’s arrest in child sex case

Latest News

MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA announces schedule to complete football and fall sports seasons
A flood of emotions followed MHSAA’s decision to pause all fall sports tournaments
Teams look to remain positive as fall sports tournaments take a pause
Flint's all-time leading scorer Charlie Bell is coming home to be the first coach of the Flint...
Charlie Bell named the Flint United’s first head coach
Charlie Bell named the Flint United's first head coach