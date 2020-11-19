MSU Spartans football game on Saturday canceled due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - This Saturday’s scheduled football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Maryland Terrapins is canceled.

The cancellation was announced after 15 student-athletes at the University of Maryland tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 7 days. Seven staff members also tested positive, including Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley.

The university says all positive individuals are now in isolation. There are no plans to reschedule Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.