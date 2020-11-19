Advertisement

Republican canvassers again oppose certifying Detroit-area votes

The two Republicans are trying to rescind their votes to certify the results, which Democrats say isn’t possible
William Hartmann, left, and Monica Palmer are the Republicans who initially blocked...
William Hartmann, left, and Monica Palmer are the Republicans who initially blocked certification of votes in Wayne County, Mich.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Two Michigan Republicans who initially blocked certification of election results for the county that includes Detroit despite no evidence of fraud before approving them now say they want to rescind their certification.

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two Republican canvassers in Wayne County, said in a statement late Wednesday they only voted to certify results after “hours of sustained pressure.”

Palmer and Hartmann initially voted against certification, leaving the board deadlocked at 2-2 along party lines. The canvassers later certified the results, 4-0.

Michigan Democrats say the certification can’t be rescinded. Unofficial results say Biden crushed Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold, by a more than 2-1 margin on his way to winning Michigan by 146,000 votes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McLeod
Flint police officer accused of sexually abusing young female
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 36-year-old Justin McLeod on...
Flint Police Department shocked by officer’s arrest in child sex case

Latest News

From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker...
Michigan House speaker shuts door on Whitmer impeachment talk
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Republican lawmaker calls for Whitmer impeachment hearings