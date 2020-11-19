Saginaw man accused of binding, beating, robbing and sexually assaulting a mother and son

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/19/2020) - For 7 hours, a 26-year-old Saginaw man is accused of holding a mother and son hostage in their Genesee Township home.

The Police Chief said Dustin Parr robbed, beat, tied up and sexually assaulted them.

He’s behind bars now, charged with 12 felonies.

The mother, who is in her 70s, is still in the hospital recovering from extensive injuries.

She and her son were finally rescued thanks to their neighbors who called 9-1-1.

Police always ask if you see something, to say something. And the Genesee Township Police Chief said that’s exactly what this family’s neighbors did.

Genesee Township Police arrived at their home in a mobile home park around 9 a.m Sunday, November 8th. And, shockingly, Chief John Mullaly said his detective actually found the suspect still there -- high on meth, just sitting on the couch.

“He gave him chills, one of the few people who’s ever given him chills... it was like the Silence of the Lambs,” Chief Mullaly explained.

The Chief said Parr came from Saginaw. He showed up to the home around 2 a.m.

Mullaly explained Parr was looking for his ex-girlfriend who used to live there, hoping to get money for drugs.

“When he got there, he realized she didn’t live there anymore so he was gonna, as he said ‘I’m gonna get what I need to out of you people,’” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton explained.

He and the Chief said over the next 7 hours, Parr threatened the mother and son with a hatchet, which he also used to severely beat the two. He also forced them to strip naked, tied them up with duct tape and repeatedly sexually assaulted both of them.

Leyton said the mother is already bed ridden. Her son, who’s in his 50s, is cognitively impaired.

“These are two of the most vulnerable people in society that you’ll find, and yet this guy’s preying on them. So, it just goes to show you what somebody who’s drawn out, spaced out on meth is capable of -- unspeakable acts,” Leyton said.

The woman is expected to be released from the hospital Friday. Her son was discharged a few days ago.

Leyton charged Parr with 12 felonies, including first degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to murder, torture, first degree home invasion, armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

“These are really serious charges, which goes to show you that we believe, Chief Mullaly and I believe, his actions were just, you know, over, over the, over the line,” Leyton said.

The Chief is reminding the community to refrain from opening your door to anyone after midnight.

Parr is expected back in court later this month. A judge denied him bond.

