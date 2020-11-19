Advertisement

The Edenville and Sanford failures, 6 months later

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) -(11/19/20)-The Four Lakes Task Force is buying the Edenville, Sanford, Smallwood and Secord dams from bankrupt Boyce Hydro.

The task force expects to take control of the dams in December-- paying $1.5 million to acquire the four dams.

The announcement comes as we reach a milestone--

It’s been 6 months since an historic flood swept through parts of Mid Michigan-- following the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

Causing millions of dollars in damage in Midland and Gladwin counties

”We spent the whole day watching the water rise, pulling things out of the water trying to get things out of people’s businesses,” said Village of Sanford President, Dolores Porte.

Dolores Porte could have never imagined the kind of damage that would take place that day in the Village of Sanford, following the failures of Edenville and Sanford dams.

“It’s hard to fathom what we found, I woke up the next morning to watch a guy walking through water up to his neck, trying to find his home down there. I don’t think I was expecting that. And the amount of debris against the dam that were people’s homes, their boats, their jet skis, their sheds, their roofs. It was unimaginable,” Porte .said

A lot has happened since that day.

The debris by the dam has been removed, businesses are reopening.

Homes are being rebuilt. It’s a community on the slow road to recovery.

“Every time I turn around someone is here, helping with something and offering to comeback to help. So I feel that the community is very blessed and I’m honored to be part of it. You saw the dam and if you it again today, Cheri, the water down there is crystal clear, it’s absolutely beautiful,” she said.

Porte says the entire community is grateful for the outreach, and she can’t wait to see the progress they’ll make over the next 6 months.

“A lot of people feared when the big debris pile left and we went into the rebuild mode, that people would forget and I want to tell the public thank you for not forgetting about us and continuing to come and support us,” Porte said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McLeod
Flint police officer accused of sexually abusing young female
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 36-year-old Justin McLeod on...
Flint Police Department shocked by officer’s arrest in child sex case

Latest News

The 26-year-old Saginaw man is accused of holding a mother and son hostage in their Genesee...
Saginaw man accused of binding, beating, robbing and sexually assaulting a mother and son
the Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County is a little short handed because of the pandemic.
Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County in need of volunteers ahead of December drive
A Flint house on Arlington Avenue that neighbors have been complaining about caught fire Monday...
Genesee County Land Bank Authority under new leadership, wants Flint residents to weigh in on blight elimination plans
New restaurant opens in Midland during COVID-19 pandemic.
New restaurant opens in Midland just hours before COVID-19 restrictions took effect