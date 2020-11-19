Advertisement

Vassar Theater gets creative to weather another shutdown

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/19/2020) - Yet another setback for mid-Michigan theaters.

Governor Whitmer has temporarily shuttered all movie houses for three weeks.

For more than 80 years, the Vassar theater has entertained local residents.

The art deco one screen gem can hold 281 customers.

But, it’s empty again, after another shutdown.

“We need this oasis away from daily life, because it’s gotten quite difficult as we all know,” said Vassar Theater owner Andreas Fuchs.

Frustration is mounting for Fuchs, who has owned the Vassar Theater for the past six years.

Seating has been reduced to just 56 customers, or 20% capacity, as well as following safety procedures, with plenty of hand sanitizer, facemasks, and alternate row seating.

Federal assistance and state grants have helped, but other corners have had to be cut as well.

“Well, I’ve learned how high our air-conditioning bill is in the summer really, because we didn’t have any this summer,” commented Fuchs. “So, that’s the biggest savings that we can have. We’re looking at three weeks of no heat.”

Fuchs is taking cues from a shutdown last summer when their digital projector died.

“We listened to our customers, and they said, well, at least we want some popcorn. So, we’ll be open every day from 4pm to 7pm.”

Movie lovers were returning before this latest shutdown.

Fuchs hopes they will “Be Back” again on December 9th if these latest restrictions are lifted.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McLeod
Flint police officer accused of sexually abusing young female
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
A student's Mom reached out saying she complained about him more than a year prior to his...
Investigation: Michigan School for the Deaf didn’t tell police about students’ allegations
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Davison bar and bistro getting creative to push past next three weeks
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 36-year-old Justin McLeod on...
Flint Police Department shocked by officer’s arrest in child sex case

Latest News

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer
Woodchip’s BBQ in Lapeer defying state order to close dine-in service
A coronavirus testing site in Bay City.
COVID-19 surge in Michigan strains testing capacity
Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer
Woodchip's BBQ in Lapeer remains for dine-in open despite coronavirus order
5-year sentence in hit-and-run that killed two 13-year-olds