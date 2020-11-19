Warm & Pleasant Afternoon!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A warm front to the north will give us windy conditions today and warm temperatures! We’ll see a little sun between the clouds before staying partly cloudy overnight, then you can expect more of the same tomorrow.

Today and tomorrow we’ll see highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees! Tonight’s lows will only be near 50.

It’s going to be windy today with steady SW winds at 15-25mph and gusts in the mid 40s. These are gale force winds that can cause tree damage, lighter objects to blow around, and sporadic power outages.

Tonight winds stay out of the SW, going down to 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Tomorrow winds shift to the W at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, as a cold front moves through.

On the backside of this front highs for the weekend will only be in the low to mid 40s!

