Whitmer planning press conference on second day of 3-week pause

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus efforts.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus efforts.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon -- the second day of her administration’s three-week pause to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 3:15 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

Small business leaders also are planning to take part in the press conference to detail efforts they are making to prevent coronavirus.

Thursday’s remarks come two days after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services enacted more extensive COVID-19 prevention measures statewide. Here’s a look at the new measures in place from Wednesday through Dec. 8:

  • All in-person high school and college classes will be suspended. Younger students can continue meeting in person if their local school districts choose.
  • Movie theaters, bowling centers, ice rinks, bingo halls, casinos will be closed entirely.
  • Restaurants will not be able to offer dine-in service, but they can continue drive-through and carryout service.
  • Group fitness classes and non-professional organized sports must pause.
  • Everyone who can work from home should do so.

The order announced Sunday night is not a complete economic shutdown like Whitmer’s orders in March and April. Outdoor gatherings of 25 or fewer people are allowed while retail stores and salons can remain open subject to Michigan’s face mask order.

Work that can’t be performed at home, including manufacturing and construction, is allowed to continue.

