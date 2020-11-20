Advertisement

77-year-old critically injured after pedestrian crash on rural Ogemaw County roadway

(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 77-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday night after he was hit by a car on a rural Ogemaw County roadway.

Michigan State Police say a 17-year-old girl from West Branch was driving south on Gerald Miller Road just south of State Road in Churchill Township around 6:45 p.m. when she passed an oncoming car. As she switched on her high-beam headlights, the 77-year-old was standing in the road.

The teenage driver could not avoid a collision.

An ambulance rushed the West Branch man to a local hospital and he later was airlifted to a trauma center, where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning. The teenage driver and her passenger were not injured.

Michigan State Police say the driver did not appear to be intoxicated. A crash reconstructionist was assisting with the investigation on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus efforts.
Whitmer planning press conference on second day of 3-week pause
The 26-year-old Saginaw man is accused of holding a mother and son hostage in their Genesee...
Saginaw man accused of binding, beating, robbing and sexually assaulting a mother and son
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer: Containing COVID-19 spread depends on everyone’s actions
From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker...
Michigan House speaker shuts door on Whitmer impeachment talk
Four vehicles collided on I-69 in Flint Township.
1 dead, 6 injured in I-69 crash involving four vehicles

Latest News

Empty shelves in Meijer.
Meijer and others urge shoppers to avoid panic buying
Officer Anthony Jobes
Huron, Tuscola Co. communities rally behind first-responder battling coronavirus
Officer Anthony Jobes
“Angels for Anthony”: Huron, Tuscola Co. communities rally behind first-responder battling coronavirus
Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer
Woodchip’s BBQ in Lapeer defying state order to close dine-in service