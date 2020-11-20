77-year-old critically injured after pedestrian crash on rural Ogemaw County roadway

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 77-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday night after he was hit by a car on a rural Ogemaw County roadway.

Michigan State Police say a 17-year-old girl from West Branch was driving south on Gerald Miller Road just south of State Road in Churchill Township around 6:45 p.m. when she passed an oncoming car. As she switched on her high-beam headlights, the 77-year-old was standing in the road.

The teenage driver could not avoid a collision.

An ambulance rushed the West Branch man to a local hospital and he later was airlifted to a trauma center, where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning. The teenage driver and her passenger were not injured.

Michigan State Police say the driver did not appear to be intoxicated. A crash reconstructionist was assisting with the investigation on Friday.

