“Angels for Anthony”: Huron, Tuscola Co. communities rally behind first-responder battling coronavirus

Officer Anthony Jobes
Officer Anthony Jobes(Facebook/Anthony Jobes)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAD AXE, Mich. (WJRT) (11/19/2020)-He’s practically a force of nature: Officer Anthony Jobes’ work as a first responder on the front lines takes him clear across Huron and Tuscola Counties. Yet, a sudden role reversal means Jobes is now the one in need.

ABC12 made the trip to Bad Axe to see first-hand how the officer’s community is now paying back all of Anthony’s good work as he battles Coronavirus.

“Anthony and his entire family has provided for Huron County in so many aspects,” Linda Shisler explained.

One could easily call Officer Anthony Jobes one of Huron County’s most familiar faces.

“He is an officer with the Caro Police Department,” Shisler related. “He also works at multiple other agencies within the county. He’s also a firefighter.”

Officer Jobes has also spent the last eight years saving lives with Central Huron Ambulance. A force of nature until about a week ago, when breathing problems sent Anthony on a very different trip to the hospital.

“[Anthony was] first transferred over to Pigeon Hospital,” Shisler explained. “He was transferred from there to Saginaw and then from there onto U of M.”

Doctors diagnosed Anthony with coronavirus and put him on a ventilator. His critical effort on the front line had put Anthony in harm’s way. The EMT had become the patient.

“All the prayers that have been going out for him,” Shisler began. “Angels symbolize the same thing.”

His boss, Linda, couldn’t stand by. She launched Angels for Anthony, selling $5 pins to make sure he’s taken care of.

“It’s been an overwhelming response,” Shisler related. “Initially, I started out with… the supplies to do 200 pins. Within one day, those orders exceeded that.”

So, Linda ordered 200 more… only to find those too quickly sold out. A third order now brings the running total to 600 Angels for Anthony, including, perhaps, at least one guardian angel.

“His oxygen levels have been better,” Shisler said. “He’s been able to be responsible for moving his hands and that sort of thing.”

An update on his Facebook page showed Officer Jobes had been extubated Thursday and gotten the chance to speak with family. The pins are a means to an end; his friends and family just want Anthony to pull through.

If you’d like to purchase an Angel for Anthony pin, reach out to the program’s organizers using the email addresses below:

Linda Shisler: lshisler@centralhuronambulance.com

Paula Kipper: pkipper@centralhuronambulance.com

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

