Emergency rooms busy with both COVID and non COVID patients during second wave of coronavirus

BAY CITY Mich. (WJRT) -It seems to be holding a little steadier than it did during that first phase,” said McLaren Bay Chief Medical Officer, Norm Chapin, M.D.

Hospital emergency rooms across the state and country are once again slammed with coronavirus patients---- but they’re also busy treating non COVID patients.

A big change from 8 months ago.

“We haven’t seen quite as much of a decline in our emergency department volume as this second phase hit,” Chapin said.

Dr. Chapin believes fear over contracting COVID-19 prevented some people from seeking help during the early months of the pandemic.

“I’m hopeful and optimistic that we won’t see the level of harm to community members because of this fear of coming to get help when they really need it,” he said.

Chapin says the hospital has taken steps to reassure patients of their safety when they visit the ER.

The screening tent at the entrance is one way.

“Because of the way we are segregating the patients and separating the patients who had COVID from those who did not,” Chapin said.

Knowledge has also been key in addressing those concerns.

“I think all of the outreach, the community education that has been going on, through the health department, through the hospitals, through the news media outlets, has really helped people better quantify the risks of not coming to the hospital at all vs coming to the hospital when they really need to,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.