Federal judge allows Michigan order closing dine-in service to take effect

Papillons decided to reclose their dining room for the safety of the workers, and their...
Papillons decided to reclose their dining room for the safety of the workers, and their customers.(wsaw)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge denied an order to overturn Michigan’s coronavirus restriction closing dine-in service at restaurants, meaning the order will take effect.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sought a temporary restraining order that would have allowed restaurants to continue serving patrons in their dining rooms. However, a federal judge denied the restraining order and the state’s restaurant restriction will proceed.

Justin Winslow, president of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, said the lack of a restraining order means more restaurant workers will lose their jobs in the coming days. He previously estimated that restaurants would lay off 250,000 people statewide with no dine-in service.

Parties will be back in court on Nov. 30 to present more arguments in the case. Winslow said the association remains “hopeful for a positive outcome that more effectively balances risk and human toll across Michigan.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order, which forces all restaurants statewide to close indoor dining facilities for three weeks from Wednesday through Dec. 8. They can remain open for drive-through or carryout service, however.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday seeking to stop the restriction on indoor dining.

