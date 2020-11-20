Fenton restaurant keeping indoor dining open for freedom and working employees

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/19/2020) - A three-week shutdown on indoor dining isn’t stopping one Mid-Michigan restaurant from keeping their dining area open--

”This is the greatest country, and it’s America, land of the free,” Anna Ljacaj said. Ljacaj is the General Manager at The Meeting Place in Fenton.

The restaurant took to Facebook, posting their regular business hours and ordering options, even including dine-in.

One part is generating hundreds of likes and comments. It says, “This is America land of the free cause of the brave,” with emojis of the American flag.

“You’ve got waitresses and managers, and they have families, and if you just eliminate their jobs from tyrannical rules, then they can’t support their families,” Grand Blanc resident Stephen Thomas said.

Thomas says he wanted to show his support for the business and its employees after seeing the Facebook post.

While freedom was part of the post, the livelihood of their 25 or so employees was another part management also felt strongly about.

“They want to work. They need to pay the bills, especially being the holidays, Thanksgiving being next week, putting dinner on the table. It’s hard,” Ljacaj said.

Ljacaj says they’re still wearing masks, spacing tables six feet apart, sanitizing, and taking customers names and numbers.

Even so, the state says not closing indoor dining as required by the state health department to slow the spread of COVID-19 is dangerous.

“I would hope that everyone in Michigan recognizes how connected we are, how connected we are, how dependent we are upon one another, and the role that we all have to play to keep everyone in our community safe,” Michigan’s Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist said.

To that point, Ljacaj says, “It’s their decision. The customer’s decision.”

As for the customer, Thomas says, “If people want to go out, they should be able to go out, and if people want to stay in because they’re nervous, then they should stay in.”

