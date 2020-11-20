Flint and Genesee County leaders raise concerns about Michigan election results

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today’s meeting between Michigan’s top to legislators and President Donald Trump at the White House drew sharp criticism from Flint and Genesee County leaders.

Their concern? The president is trying to intervene in the certification process of Michigan’s election results and possibly try to reverse the outcome.

”I wish your response to the president’s invitation would have been Mr. President, Mr. Biden won and is the president-elect of the United States of America,” Flint pastor Al Harris said.

Trump invited State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and State House Speaker Lee Chatfield to the White House on Friday for a meeting. None of the officials discussed the meeting agenda ahead of time.

Harris and other community leaders throughout Genesee County took a strong stand of opposition to that meeting in advance on Friday morning.

“For these Republican leaders to leave the state and meet with the president of the United States to see how they overturn a legally conducted election in the midst of a global pandemic -- and one that is hitting the state of Michigan very hard -- is something that we as Democratic leaders and community leaders do not support,” said pastor Chris Martin.

In the days leading up to the meeting, Trump repeatedly tried and failed with lawsuits challenging voting procedures in battleground states that chose Democrat Joe Biden as the winner, including Michigan. Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by 157,000 votes in the Mitten State.

Michigan is scheduled to certify election results and officially award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Biden on Monday. Trump has not conceded the presidential race as of Friday.

In statements before and after the meeting with Trump, both Chatfield and Shirkey said they will not attempt to overturn Michigan’s election results. Both officials issued a joint statement Friday evening after the meeting saying there is no credible evidence that would lead to a different outcome in Michigan.

