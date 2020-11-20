Advertisement

Flint and Genesee County leaders raise concerns about Michigan election results

Flint pastor Al Harris speaks during an event Friday morning that criticized a meeting between...
Flint pastor Al Harris speaks during an event Friday morning that criticized a meeting between President Donald Trump and Michigan's top two legislators, which took place later in the day.(source: WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today’s meeting between Michigan’s top to legislators and President Donald Trump at the White House drew sharp criticism from Flint and Genesee County leaders.

Their concern? The president is trying to intervene in the certification process of Michigan’s election results and possibly try to reverse the outcome.

”I wish your response to the president’s invitation would have been Mr. President, Mr. Biden won and is the president-elect of the United States of America,” Flint pastor Al Harris said.

Trump invited State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and State House Speaker Lee Chatfield to the White House on Friday for a meeting. None of the officials discussed the meeting agenda ahead of time.

Harris and other community leaders throughout Genesee County took a strong stand of opposition to that meeting in advance on Friday morning.

“For these Republican leaders to leave the state and meet with the president of the United States to see how they overturn a legally conducted election in the midst of a global pandemic -- and one that is hitting the state of Michigan very hard -- is something that we as Democratic leaders and community leaders do not support,” said pastor Chris Martin.

In the days leading up to the meeting, Trump repeatedly tried and failed with lawsuits challenging voting procedures in battleground states that chose Democrat Joe Biden as the winner, including Michigan. Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by 157,000 votes in the Mitten State.

Michigan is scheduled to certify election results and officially award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Biden on Monday. Trump has not conceded the presidential race as of Friday.

In statements before and after the meeting with Trump, both Chatfield and Shirkey said they will not attempt to overturn Michigan’s election results. Both officials issued a joint statement Friday evening after the meeting saying there is no credible evidence that would lead to a different outcome in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 26-year-old Saginaw man is accused of holding a mother and son hostage in their Genesee...
Saginaw man accused of binding, beating, robbing and sexually assaulting a mother and son
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus efforts.
Whitmer planning press conference on second day of 3-week pause
Fenton restaurant keeping indoor dining open for freedom and working employees
Fenton restaurant keeping indoor dining open for freedom and working employees
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer: Containing COVID-19 spread depends on everyone’s actions
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers

Latest News

The Flushing Community Outreach Center is seeking funds to buy more freezers that would store...
Thrive Center in Flushing seeks funds for more freezers
The meat department at Great Giant in Flint remained well stocked.
State urges Michiganders to avoid stockpiling and panic shopping
State Senator Mike Shirkey and State Representative Lee Chatfield
Michigan legislative leaders: No attempt to change election results after White House meeting
Urgent plea: report suspected child abuse without play