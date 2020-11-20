JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

A combination of sunshine and southwesterly winds early Friday gave temperatures a nice jump-start. Even as a cold front drifted across the area, temperatures still managed to top the 60-degree mark for the central and southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. The front moved through dry, so you may not have noticed it. You will, however, notice the chillier air that is now spilling into the region behind it.

Our Saturday will be partly sunny, but with a light breeze from the north to northeast, high temperatures for the day will be generally in the lower 40s – just a skosh below average. Sunday will feature more clouds, a wind off of Lake Huron, and high temperatures surrounding the 40-degree mark. There will be a chance of some light showers too. The farther south you are in our area, the better that chance.

Temperatures will stay a bit below average for the start of next week. Monday will bring some afternoon sunshine. Tuesday will see some rain, or perhaps a rain/snow mix develop during the afternoon. Some showers will linger into the first part of our Wednesday as some warmer air starts to push into Mid-Michigan. This should set the stage for a relatively quiet Thanksgiving Day, with highs moving back to near 50-degrees. - JR