JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Stiff southwesterly winds combined with some sunshine to drive temperatures through the 50s, and on into the 60s in many areas Thursday afternoon. High and mid-level clouds will continue to hold overhead during the night, and southwesterly winds will persist as well. Wind speeds will diminish to tolerable levels as lows hold well above the average of 30-degrees. Early Friday morning, temperatures will be surrounding the 50-degree mark. That is above our “normal” high temperature.

A cold front will move across lower Michigan during our Friday. West-southwesterly winds are expected early in the day ahead of the front. As the front moves away from us, we will see winds shift to the west-northwest. This wind shift will occur in a north-to-south fashion across the ABC12 viewing area. As a result, the northern parts of the area will see highs staying in the 50s Friday. The southern parts of the area may sneak into the 60s again. The day will begin with lots of clouds, and end on a brighter note.

The weekend will be noticeably chillier across Mid-Michigan. Northwest to northerly winds will yield highs in the lower 40s Saturday. We will see a little bit of sunshine, and the day will be dry. Sunday will turn out to be a skosh chillier with winds turning in off of Lake Huron. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s, to near 40. With some showers moving into our chilly air, it looks like we will have a chance of seeing a rain/snow mix to end the weekend. Next week will feature some warming into the holiday. - JR