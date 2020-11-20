Kroger hiring 2,000 people in southeast Michigan as holidays approach

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Kroger is looking to hire about 2,000 people for the holiday season in southeast Michigan.

The grocery retailer says 50 of the positions are full time. Openings are available in a variety of departments from order pickup and the deli counter to overnight stocking.

Many of the open jobs qualify for union membership, a pension and health insurance. Kroger did not announce a minimum starting wage for any of the jobs. New employees could be hired 48 hours after filling out an application on the Kroger hiring website.

“We are seeking friendly, hard-working associates for a variety of positions to help serve our customers during the holiday season, throughout the ongoing pandemic and beyond,” said Stephanie Spangler-Opdyke, Kroger’s Michigan human resources manager.

Kroger currently employs more than 18,000 people at 119 stores and a dairy operation in Michigan.

“Kroger is a great place to work, with incredible opportunities for advancement and we look forward to growing our workforce locally with friendly, hard-working Michiganders,” Spangler-Opdyke said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.