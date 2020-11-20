Advertisement

Michigan denies challenge to Nestle water bottling permit, calls for new royalty fees

Nestle's Ice Mountain water bottling plant near Stanwood can continue operating at its current...
Nestle's Ice Mountain water bottling plant near Stanwood can continue operating at its current capacity after Michigan regulators denied a challenge to the permit.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State regulators denied a challenge of the permit allowing Nestle to bottle large quantities of groundwater near Stanwood, but they called for a new fee structure.

Nestle received a state permit in 2018 to increase groundwater withdrawals to feed its water bottling plant in Osceola County.

The Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians challenged the state permit under the Safe Drinking Water Act. However, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Friday that their challenge has been denied.

That means Nestle will be allowed to continue pumping groundwater from the area at their current capacity with monitoring and safeguards in place.

State regulators say the permit challenge should have been filed in court rather than with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy

“EGLE remains committed to protecting our state’s valuable water resources, but as a regulatory agency we must act within our statutory authority,” said Director Liesl Clark. “The Safe Drinking Water Act only allows EGLE to hold contested case hearings under very limited circumstances, which are not present in this case.”

She noted that many of the comments sent to state regulators expressed concern that Nestle is not required to pay any royalties for the groundwater it bottles and sells. Clark said Michigan law includes no provision for the state to charge a fee for the water.

Clark said the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy would welcome new state legislation that would allow Michigan to charge royalty fees for commercial use of the state’s water resources.

“EGLE supports the calls from lawmakers to take action to prevent private parties from profiting off our state’s water resources,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus efforts.
Whitmer planning press conference on second day of 3-week pause
The 26-year-old Saginaw man is accused of holding a mother and son hostage in their Genesee...
Saginaw man accused of binding, beating, robbing and sexually assaulting a mother and son
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer: Containing COVID-19 spread depends on everyone’s actions
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker...
Michigan House speaker shuts door on Whitmer impeachment talk

Latest News

Oakland County is partnering with Shipt to offer free grocery delivery for senior citizens.
Oakland County offers free grocery delivery service for senior citizens
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle and dies in Saginaw
State Senator Mike Shirkey and State Representative Lee Chatfield
Michigan’s top two Republicans in Washington for visit with President Trump
Papillons decided to reclose their dining room for the safety of the workers, and their...
Federal judge allows Michigan order closing dine-in service to take effect