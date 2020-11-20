Michigan legislative leaders: No attempt to change election results after White House meeting

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Michigan’s two top Republicans say there will be no attempt to change the state’s presidential election results after a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday afternoon.

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and State House Speaker Lee Chatfield say the state’s presidential election results came up, but only in the context of verifying previously reported figures. Unofficial results show Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by 146,000 votes to claim Michigan’s 16 electoral votes.

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election,” a joint statement statement from both legislators says.

Flint and Genesee County leaders staged an event Friday morning to raise concerns about the White House attempting to intervene in the certification process of Michigan’s election results. Specifically, they were concerned about Trump asking Chatfield and Shirkey to overturn the results and award him the state’s electoral votes.

Chatfield and Shirkey said the House and Senate Oversight committees are working to review the election process to provide transparency and accountability.

“Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation. Allegations of fraudulent behavior should be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and if proven, prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” their statement says.

The officials said they gave Trump a letter making clear their support for additional federal funding to pay for Michigan’s fight against COVID-19. The same letter also was delivered to the state’s congressional delegation.

Here is the full text of the statement from Chatfield and Shirkey:

“The President of the United States extended invitations to us on Wednesday evening. We each accepted his invitation as we would accept an invitation from any sitting President if asked to meet at the White House. We were proud to be joined by our colleagues to represent Michigan in our nation’s capital.

“We used our time in the White House to deliver a letter to President Trump making clear our support for additional federal funds to help Michigan in the fight against COVID-19. We have since sent the same correspondence to congressional leaders.

“Months ago, Michigan received funds through the federal CARES Act, and we used that funding to quickly support front line workers, improve testing, ensure adequate PPE, provide additional support to out-of-work Michiganders, and deliver assistance to local businesses that are struggling through no fault of their own. We once again face a time in our state when additional support would go a long way to help those same residents who need our help.

“We highlighted our commitment to appropriating further federal dollars to Michiganders most in need as we continue to deal with the impact of COVID-19. We also emphasized our commitment to fiscal responsibility in the state budget as we move forward.

“The Senate and House Oversight Committees are actively engaged in a thorough review of Michigan’s elections process and we have faith in the committee process to provide greater transparency and accountability to our citizens. We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election.

“Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation. Allegations of fraudulent behavior should be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and if proven, prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan’s electoral votes. These are simple truths that should provide confidence in our elections.”

