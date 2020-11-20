Michigan reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday, sets testing record

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan set another single-day coronavirus record on Friday with nearly 10,000 new illnesses reported statewide.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,779 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 295,177. That smashes the previous record single-day increase of 8,516 new coronavirus cases set a week ago on Nov. 13.

State health officials also reported 53 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Friday for a statewide total of 8,377 since March.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing in Michigan also set a record on Thursday with more than 84,000 tests completed. That breaks the previous record of 79,920 tests completed on Nov. 6.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests still edged upward to 13.76% on Thursday despite the record testing total. The positive test rate has remained above 12% for 12 consecutive days since Nov. 8.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Friday to 3,872, which is 67 higher than Thursday. Of those, 3,481 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 71 higher than Thursday’s total.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dropped slightly while the number of patients on ventilators increased slightly Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 835 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 403 of them are on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are eight fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 10,558 cases and 360 deaths, which is an increase of 297 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 6,229 cases, 189 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 224 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 263 cases, 11 deaths and 68 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and two deaths.

Bay, 3,355 cases, 80 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 183 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 534 cases, 22 deaths and 157 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Gladwin, 530 cases, seven deaths and 139 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Gratiot, 1,489 cases and 25 deaths, which is an increase of 357 cases and one death.

Huron, 476 cases, 12 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Iosco, 513 cases, 17 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Isabella, 1,832 cases, 17 deaths and 808 recoveries, which is an increase of 52 cases.

Lapeer, 1,623 cases, 46 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Midland, 2,154 cases, 21 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 56 cases.

Ogemaw, 348 cases, 10 deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Oscoda, 92 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 394 cases, seven deaths and 115 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Sanilac, 508 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Shiawassee, 1,519 cases, 36 deaths and 784 recoveries, which is an increase of 69 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 1,274 cases, 44 deaths and 479 recoveries, which is an increase of 53 cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.