Michigan’s top two Republicans in Washington for visit with President Trump

The meeting time and topics have not been disclosed
State Senator Mike Shirkey and State Representative Lee Chatfield
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Michigan’s two top Republicans legislators are visiting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

Trump invited State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and State House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Shirkey arrived at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. on Friday morning, where he was swarmed by media and activists.

The Trump administration, Shirkey and Chatfield have not said what Friday’s meeting agenda includes or what time it will take place.

The meeting is planned as the Michigan Board of Canvassers works to approve the state’s presidential election results. Both Shirkey and Chatfield have indicated they will not try to overturn the results, which show Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan’s 16 electoral votes.

Trump has not conceded the presidential race, however.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a clear statement on the White House meeting on Thursday.

“Stop spending energy to mislead about what happened in this election and spend it on a real COVID relief package,” she said. “That’s what the people of our country need more than ever.”

The ABC12 News Washington Bureau is following Friday’s developments with the meeting. Watch for updates on air and online later in the day.

