Oakland County offers free grocery delivery service for senior citizens

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone age 60 or older in Oakland County can get their groceries delivered for free.

The county announced a partnership with Shipt on Friday, providing free delivery service so senior citizens don’t have to visit grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic. The county is paying the $99 annual membership fee for Shipt.

The service is limited to food, pet supplies and household essentials. Eligible senior citizens can order the items they need online, pay the store with a credit card and Shipt will drop off the items -- often on the same day of the purchase.

“The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase locally and we all must do our part to help stop the spread of the virus,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “Many seniors may be reluctant to leave their homes and may not be getting the fresh and heathy foods they need, especially on colder days.”

Unlimited free deliveries of orders $35 or more are available for senior citizens in Oakland County. Orders under $35 are subject to a $7 service fee from Shipt.

Eligible senior citizens must sign up for the service by Dec. 10 by clicking here to receive a registration code that must be redeemed by Dec. 20. Shipt will require customers to provide credit card information to process payments, taxes and optional tips.

Family members can register their senior relatives for the program if they do not have computer access.

The free delivery program is not available in the following zip codes due to a lack of vendors: 48178 – South Lyon Charter Township; 48462 – Brandon Township; 48367 – Addison, Lakeville, Leonard; and 48442 – Highland Township. Other retailers still offer grocery delivery service in those areas.

Call 248-858-1000 for more information on the program.

