Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by a vehicle and dies in Saginaw

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police say a pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle a week ago.

Investigators say 73-year-old Oliver Roberts was hit in the 4000 block of Hess Street around 6:15 p.m. Nov. 13. Firefighters and emergency medical responders pronounced him dead when they arrived on the scene.

Police have not said how the crash happened. The Michigan State Police Traffic Investigation Unit is assisting the Saginaw Police Department with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus efforts.
Whitmer planning press conference on second day of 3-week pause
The 26-year-old Saginaw man is accused of holding a mother and son hostage in their Genesee...
Saginaw man accused of binding, beating, robbing and sexually assaulting a mother and son
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer: Containing COVID-19 spread depends on everyone’s actions
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker...
Michigan House speaker shuts door on Whitmer impeachment talk

Latest News

Oakland County is partnering with Shipt to offer free grocery delivery for senior citizens.
Oakland County offers free grocery delivery service for senior citizens
Nestle's Ice Mountain water bottling plant near Stanwood can continue operating at its current...
Michigan denies challenge to Nestle water bottling permit, calls for new royalty fees
State Senator Mike Shirkey and State Representative Lee Chatfield
Michigan’s top two Republicans in Washington for visit with President Trump
Papillons decided to reclose their dining room for the safety of the workers, and their...
Federal judge allows Michigan order closing dine-in service to take effect