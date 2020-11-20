Pedestrian hit by a vehicle and dies in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police say a pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle a week ago.

Investigators say 73-year-old Oliver Roberts was hit in the 4000 block of Hess Street around 6:15 p.m. Nov. 13. Firefighters and emergency medical responders pronounced him dead when they arrived on the scene.

Police have not said how the crash happened. The Michigan State Police Traffic Investigation Unit is assisting the Saginaw Police Department with the investigation.

