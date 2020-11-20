Advertisement

St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

By Joyce Peterson, WMC
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scientists at St. Jude may have figured out how COVID-19 kills, and more importantly, how to stop it.

The virus has already claimed 250,000 lives in the U.S. and more than a million worldwide. This week, St. Jude researchers announced they think they’ve discovered a treatment.

Anyone with allergies, histamine intolerance, rheumatoid arthritis, or a compromised immune system knows what it’s like to have problems with inflammation. The swelling and pain make it difficult to breathe or to move. The same thing happens with COVID-19.

This virus triggers severe inflammation that cripples the lungs and damages other organs. St. Jude researchers say they’ve identified the mechanisms that drive COVID-19 inflammation and the medicines that can treat it.

The team focused on cytokines, small proteins released in the body in response to inflammation. They concentrated on the most elevated cytokines in COVID-19 patients and found one duo that stood out.

Turns out, the drugs to treat these cytokine reactions, or cytokine storms, already exist.

When tried on mice, the medication protected them from COVID-19 death and from sepsis, a deadly infection of the blood.

“I’ve never been this excited in my entire career,” St. Jude researcher, Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti, Ph.D, told WMC Action News 5, “because this can save lives. The other studies that we have in our lab, they might go into textbooks, and in the long run, they might be in the clinic. But this immediate application is the best thing. I wish starting tomorrow we could treat patients with this.”

So now these drugs will be used in clinical trials on COVID-19 patients. If that goes well, FDA approval is the next step.

Researching this treatment may also benefit those who have auto-inflammatory diseases. This work was made possible by grants from ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude, and by the National Institutes of Health.

The St. Jude findings were peer-reviewed and published in the science journal: https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(20)31542-7

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus efforts.
Whitmer planning press conference on second day of 3-week pause
The 26-year-old Saginaw man is accused of holding a mother and son hostage in their Genesee...
Saginaw man accused of binding, beating, robbing and sexually assaulting a mother and son
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer: Containing COVID-19 spread depends on everyone’s actions
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers
From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker...
Michigan House speaker shuts door on Whitmer impeachment talk

Latest News

Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
Wisconsin recount: Trump objects to tallying some absentees
Oakland County is partnering with Shipt to offer free grocery delivery for senior citizens.
Oakland County offers free grocery delivery service for senior citizens
It's recommended that college students get tested for coronavirus before heading home for...
Student heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden
Nestle's Ice Mountain water bottling plant near Stanwood can continue operating at its current...
Michigan denies challenge to Nestle water bottling permit, calls for new royalty fees