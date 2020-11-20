Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving across the state today will bring us some clouds along with our sunshine. It’ll also be breezy, but we’ll have one last day of warm temperatures before turning colder Saturday.

Today we’ll be in the upper 50s to low 60s! Winds will shift from the SW to W at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times through the afternoon. Gusts will lighten this evening before winds go down to 5-10mph overnight.

Tonight winds shift to the NW which will help to bring in some clouds and colder air. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be cooler with highs only near 40. Saturday will be dry with some sun before clouds move in Sunday morning. We’ll see wintry mix and showers move in from the south up toward the bay region by midday Sunday, and stick around through the evening.

Monday will be chilly but mainly dry – we’ll have just scattered sprinkles and flurries due to lake effect.

We’re then watching another system for Tuesday into Wednesday.

