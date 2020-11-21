Advertisement

Anthony Dirrell will hold his 4th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drop on Sunday

By Jason Lewis
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint native and 2-time middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell will hold his 4th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drop on Sunday, and it will be bigger than ever. Dirrell plans to give away 200-250 turkeys.

Dirrell’s Thanksgiving Turkey Drop will be on Sunday, 2 p.m., at 1401 West Dayton Street in Flint (across from Civic Park). Each car will receive one turkey.

You must remain in your car if you attend the turkey drive, or you will not receive a bird.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint Police responded to the area for a baby in distress. The Chief says the 2-month-old died...
2-month-old baby dead; police say mother beat him, got food at drive-through
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Fenton restaurant keeping indoor dining open for freedom and working employees
Fenton restaurant keeping indoor dining open for freedom and working employees
The 26-year-old Saginaw man is accused of holding a mother and son hostage in their Genesee...
Saginaw man accused of binding, beating, robbing and sexually assaulting a mother and son
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers

Latest News

Flint native Anthony Dirrell will hold his 4th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drop on Sunday
Frankenmuth small businesses eager to welcome holiday shoppers safely
Frankenmuth small businesses eager to welcome holiday shoppers safely
Brown City cancels Christmas tree lighting event
Small town cancels Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Brown City cancels Christmas tree lighting event
Brown City cancels Christmas tree lighting event