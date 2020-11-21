FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint native and 2-time middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell will hold his 4th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drop on Sunday, and it will be bigger than ever. Dirrell plans to give away 200-250 turkeys.

Dirrell’s Thanksgiving Turkey Drop will be on Sunday, 2 p.m., at 1401 West Dayton Street in Flint (across from Civic Park). Each car will receive one turkey.

You must remain in your car if you attend the turkey drive, or you will not receive a bird.

