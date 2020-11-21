Calm weather today, rain and snow likely for Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - This weekend will feature our first look at a wintry system with rain and snow chances in the forecast for parts of Mid-Michigan heading into tomorrow.

After some warm weather the last few days, Saturday will see temperatures back to near normal as highs will be back in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon. It will be a decent day though with generally light winds and a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Perfect weather to put up some holiday decorations!

Into tonight, clouds will increase out ahead of our next storm system that is set to move through the Great Lakes region on Sunday. This area of low pressure will slide through the region just to our southeast and will bring some rain and snow. There will likely be a sharp gradient across the area with little to no precipitation falling north of the Saginaw Bay. Further southeast, generally from a line from near Saginaw to Owosso and south, a rain/snow mix is expected. The precipitation will likely begin as some light snow during the morning and then changeover to a rain/snow mix or even all rain during the afternoon. There is some degree of uncertainty as to when a changeover will occur but it is possible that there is some light snowfall accumulation, especially further to the south and east. That’s where accumulations of an inch are possible. Any rain/snow will wrap up by Sunday night.

As noted above, this system will have a very sharp gradient with its precipitation so any shift in the track (which is still possible) could change this forecast. If it shifts north, more areas could see some rain/snow and if it shifts south, most of Mid-Michigan would stay dry. So, this is a variable forecast that could change so check back with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team as we’ll continue to track its progress.

Beyond this storm, a weak clipper system will pass to the north Sunday night into early Monday and that may bring a few flurries/sprinkles in the Great Lakes Bay Region. We’ll be tracking another system that will bring some snow showers initially changing to all rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some light accumulation will be possible before changing to rain Tuesday night but this system is pretty far out so nothing to worry about just yet. The Thanksgiving holiday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.

