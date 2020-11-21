Detroit residents concerned about traffic camera expansion

DETROIT - A plan by Detroit officials to install 200 more traffic light-mounted cameras at city intersections is facing community resistance amid privacy and racial discrimination concerns.

The 200 additional cameras will build off of an initial 121-camera pilot program and bring the technology to more than 300 of Detroit’s 787 traffic lights by October 2021. But Detroit resident Christopher Williams Shah said during a Monday public meeting on the proposal that the community wants assurances that police will not misuse the extra 200 cameras, resulting in Black men landing in jail.

The debate centering Detroit’s traffic camera expansion comes as tensions persist over privacy and policing.

