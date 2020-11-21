Advertisement

Flushing Community Outreach Center seeking funding for freezers to store donated food

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Food insecurity rates continue to rise as more and more people file for unemployment following Michigan’s latest round of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Flushing Christian Outreach Center is hoping the community can step up to help them support those in need this holiday season.

“It’s neighbor helping neighbor. That’s what this really is,” said program manager Terry Bigelow of the Flushing Christian Outreach Center.

The organization has been distributing more food than ever to those needing support during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Originally, we were seeing about 400 people a month and giving one week worth of food. Now, they can’t make it with just one week, so we’re seeing those 400 people more than once now,” Bigelow said.

More need means more food, which requires more storage. The outreach center is calling on the community to help raise enough funds to purchase freezers that would hold food -- even turkeys for this Thanksgiving.

In only 24 hours, they’re just shy of their goal. Bigelow said that gives her chills just to think about.

“I’ve been able to see our community having an awareness. They’re starting to step forward,” she said. “It’s not my outreach, the volunteers, or the board, it belongs to the community and they’re starting to take some ownership in that. It’s just a beautiful thing.”

Anyone can make a donation by visiting the Flushing Community Outreach Center’s GoFundMe page. Bigelow said any leftover funds from purchasing the freezers will go towards food to fill them and feed the Flushing community in need.

