Frankenmuth small businesses eager to welcome holiday shoppers safely

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/20/2020) - Frankenmuth is open for business this holiday season.

Restaurants are still offering takeout and some are getting creative with outdoor dining. Meanwhile, retail, lodging, and even carriage rides are still eager to welcome visitors.

”When you are making a making a purchase at one of those small stores, you’re literally helping a family,” Jamie Furbush said.

Furbush is the President & CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber and. Convention & Visitors Bureau.

In the dark days of the COVID-19 era, Furbush says it becomes really more apparent when everything is shut down how important all those small businesses are to the lifeblood of the community.

She says now, Frankenmuth is ready for everybody to get into the joyous season with bright lights just about everywhere

This year, the spotlight is on Frankenmuth’s many small and locally-owned businesses.

The ones that make Frankenmuth the vibrant community it is today.

“Our small businesses are the people that are supporting the local schools, and we’re involved, and we have kids that go to school here, so I think that shop local is always important, but perhaps this year it’s even more important,” Abby Curtis said.

Curtis is the owner of her own woman’s clothing store, Abby’s of Frankenmuth.

She says they already shopped and stocked for this busy holiday season in February right before COVID tore through the United States.

“The last two months are probably 25% of our total sales for the year, so it was really important to us that we be allowed to stay open,” Curtis said.

Curtis says Frankenmuth businesses as a whole is committed to safety, making it their number one priority.

With a full inventory, they’re ready to welcome shoppers inside with safety in mind.

“We have put a lot of protocols in place to make it really safe. Safe for our visitors and safe for our employees. We do temperature checks every day. We have hourly checklists. Those things we’ve all been doing since May when we reopened, but they haven’t left,” Curtis said.

Jamie Furbush says watch their website and blog for updates as businesses are adapting to changes every day.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.