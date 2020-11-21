Advertisement

Frankenmuth small businesses eager to welcome holiday shoppers safely

Frankenmuth ready for the joyous season with bright lights just about everywhere
Frankenmuth small businesses eager to welcome holiday shoppers safely
Frankenmuth small businesses eager to welcome holiday shoppers safely(Ryan Smith/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/20/2020) - Frankenmuth is open for business this holiday season.

Restaurants are still offering takeout and some are getting creative with outdoor dining. Meanwhile, retail, lodging, and even carriage rides are still eager to welcome visitors.

”When you are making a making a purchase at one of those small stores, you’re literally helping a family,” Jamie Furbush said.

Furbush is the President & CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber and. Convention & Visitors Bureau.

In the dark days of the COVID-19 era, Furbush says it becomes really more apparent when everything is shut down how important all those small businesses are to the lifeblood of the community.

She says now, Frankenmuth is ready for everybody to get into the joyous season with bright lights just about everywhere

This year, the spotlight is on Frankenmuth’s many small and locally-owned businesses.

The ones that make Frankenmuth the vibrant community it is today.

“Our small businesses are the people that are supporting the local schools, and we’re involved, and we have kids that go to school here, so I think that shop local is always important, but perhaps this year it’s even more important,” Abby Curtis said.

Curtis is the owner of her own woman’s clothing store, Abby’s of Frankenmuth.

She says they already shopped and stocked for this busy holiday season in February right before COVID tore through the United States.

“The last two months are probably 25% of our total sales for the year, so it was really important to us that we be allowed to stay open,” Curtis said.

Curtis says Frankenmuth businesses as a whole is committed to safety, making it their number one priority.

With a full inventory, they’re ready to welcome shoppers inside with safety in mind.

“We have put a lot of protocols in place to make it really safe. Safe for our visitors and safe for our employees. We do temperature checks every day. We have hourly checklists. Those things we’ve all been doing since May when we reopened, but they haven’t left,” Curtis said.

Jamie Furbush says watch their website and blog for updates as businesses are adapting to changes every day.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 26-year-old Saginaw man is accused of holding a mother and son hostage in their Genesee...
Saginaw man accused of binding, beating, robbing and sexually assaulting a mother and son
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus efforts.
Whitmer planning press conference on second day of 3-week pause
Fenton restaurant keeping indoor dining open for freedom and working employees
Fenton restaurant keeping indoor dining open for freedom and working employees
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer: Containing COVID-19 spread depends on everyone’s actions
Corunna police chief fired over confrontation caught on video
Corunna police chief fired after arresting man who was filming officers

Latest News

Brown City cancels Christmas tree lighting event
Small town cancels Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Brown City cancels Christmas tree lighting event
Brown City cancels Christmas tree lighting event
The Flushing Community Outreach Center is seeking funds to buy more freezers that would store...
Thrive Center in Flushing seeks funds for more freezers
The meat department at Great Giant in Flint remained well stocked.
State urges Michiganders to avoid stockpiling and panic shopping