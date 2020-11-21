Small town cancels Christmas tree lighting ceremony

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/20/2020) - A spike in coronavirus cases is disrupting many holiday plans and celebrations.

And it’s not just in larger cities seeing a change in plans.

One smaller community in mid-Michigan sees a new tradition end, at least for this year, just as it was getting started

This was going to be Brown City’s second annual Christmas tree-lighting celebration

Friday, city workers prepared the base for a big spruce.

But covid had other plans.

“We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to carry this out, because we had quite an extensive program planned, as well as permission from MDOT to actually close this one block of street, in order to have this community event,” said Brown City Manager Clint Holmes.

A guest from Christmas past was even supposed to make an appearance.

Sanilac county, where most of Brown City resides in, has reported a recent exponential rise in new cases, averaging 36 for every 100,000 residents, according to Covid Act Now.

“Locally, we have indeed seen a spike in covid. In fact, there’s going to be a couple of funerals coming up in the next couple of days,” added Holmes.

Residents I talked to said they understand what must be done to help limit the spread of the disease.

“It’s probably a good thing. Coronavirus has hit Brown City pretty hard lately. And a lot of my friends and family ended up with it. I’d hate to see it spreading around town,” commented Brown City resident Ed Woodruff.

“With the recent outbreak of covid, it’s the right thing to do at this time. I mean, I understand people are going to be disappointed, but, I mean it’s better than having more deaths,” said another Brown City resident Mike Vislosky.

City organizers will still decorate and light their tree, which should arrive over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.