Some light accumulating snow possible Sunday in parts of Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A messy end to the weekend is shaping up for Mid-Michigan as there could be some light snowfall in parts of the area.

An area of low pressure is set to move into the Great Lakes region late Saturday and through the day Sunday. This low pressure will pass Mid-Michigan to the southeast but its track will put parts of the area in a favorable position to get some rain and snow.

The system will have some cold air to work with as it moves through so an initial burst of snow is expected Sunday morning beginning around 7 a.m. This snow will mostly like begin to mix with or changeover to all rain late in the morning and into the afternoon. The system will be out of the area by the evening.

There will be a sharp gradient right through Mid-Michigan with where the precipitation falls. As of Saturday morning, it appears that southeast of the Tri-Cities stands the best chance of seeing rain or snow with areas north and west of there staying completely dry. The track of the system will be key here as any shift north or south (which could still happen) could push rain/snow chances up or down. The ABC12 First Alert Weather Team will provide updates on any track changes.

As for accumulations, given that Mid-Michigan did just see high temperatures in the 60s and with snow falling with temperatures in the middle 30s on Sunday, snow accumulations will be held in check. The highest snowfall totals will be along the I-69 corridor and eastern Thumb region where around an inch of snow is expected with lesser amounts northwest.

This snow will most likely accumulate on grassy surfaces and rooftops. If, however, some heavier bursts of snow develop, there could be some accumulation on roadways leading to some slick spots, which is something to watch and prepare for.

As noted above, the greatest threat for accumulating snow is in the southeast part of the ABC12 viewing area.

Stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for any updates to this forecast.

