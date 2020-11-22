Flint mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faced a judge over the weekend.

23-year-old Kisha Person was charged Saturday with murder, torture, and first-degree child abuse.

According to investigators, Person beat her infant son on November 11 and didn’t call for help until the morning of November 12.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said, “Our understanding is the baby was treated very, very badly... slapped, slammed to a hardwood floor, thrown into a bed, perhaps. While the mother slept, she turned and laid on top of the baby, further traumatizing the baby.”

Police said before seeking medical attention for her infant, Person stopped for fast food.

Person was facing life in prison and was scheduled to be back in court next month.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.